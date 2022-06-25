Dragon racer ... Keith Paterson started hike-and-fly racing in the UK
X-Pyr 2022: UK pilot Keith Paterson on his road to the X-Pyr
Saturday 25 June, 2022
VIDEO
British X-Pyr hike-and-fly pilot and competitor Keith Paterson reveals how he got into hike-and-fly racing in the UK and describes the hike-and-fly competition scene in the UK – all ahead of this year’s X-Pyr 2022.
