Gear News, News

Woody Valley safety notice on X-R7

Monday 30 March, 2020

Woody Valley have issued a “critical” safety notice about the X-R7 harness.

The issue is two short elastic loops used in the rescue parachute compartment. These can over-extend, potentially leading to deployment failure.

These elastic loops were the subject of a safety notice 19 months ago, but the fix also has a problem.

Woody Valley have labelled the safety notice critical, and say it is “mandatory” that pilots fix the issue before they next fly the harness.

Pilots are asked to measure the elastic loops – if they are over 8cm long they are potentially dangerous.

These loops can stretch, causing a safety issue



New elastic loops are available from Woody Valley dealers or Woody Valley HQ. The safety notice also includes a temporary fix.

Woody Valley recommend the elastic loops are replaced every year, as part of an annual parachute repack or inspection.

Find the safety notice here.

