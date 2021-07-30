The winner can choose a solo paraglider (EN A-C) of their choice from either Advance, Gin or Ozone

Congratulations to Olivier Berthelet from France who has won a brand new paraglider in the Cross Country Subscribers’ Summer Prize Draw 2021! He wins a solo paraglider of his choice from either Gin Gliders, Advance or Ozone.

His name was the first one drawn out of the digital hat at 12noon GMT today.

Also congratulations to Peter Wilkinson who won a top-of-the-range Naviter Oudie 5 Pro worth €800 and to Paul Sciberras who won a sleek new pair of CimAlp Max Fly paragliding goggles.

Thank you to all our subscribers for taking part – the draw is our way of saying a big Thank You to subscribers for supporting Cross Country throughout the year.

Twice a year we give away a brand new paraglider to a lucky subscriber who is pulled at random from our database. The draws happen every January and July,

Our last big winner was Alex Daley from New Zealand. He won his new glider in January this year and after several weeks consideration he went for a shiny new Gin Explorer 2.

Only this week he sent us a photograph of himself in flight in “beautiful Northland, New Zealand.”

He said: “I’m still stoked! A massive thanks to Cross Country Magazine for organising the competition (and drawing my name out!), it was a genuine surprise to wake up to that excellent news!

“Thanks also to Gin for an excellent wing, and the other manufacturers who took part in the competition – it was a very tough choice. I’m looking forward to summer so I can really get out and do some proper flying!”

If you didn’t win this time, then your luck might be in next time! Keep your subscription up to date throughout the year and you’ll be automatically entered into the draw.

In the meantime, enjoy your flying!