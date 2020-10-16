A film about a vol-bivouac flight through Alaska has been selected for the prestigious Banff film festival.

US paraglider pilots Jeff Shapiro and the late Cody Tuttle completed a vol-bivouac crossing of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in the Eastern Brooks Range of Alaska in July 2019. The ANWR is the largest national wildlife refuge in the USA, but it is currently under threat from oil drilling.

The film of Jeff and Cody’s adventure, A Plea for Refuge, has been selected for the Banff film festival 2020 and will be available as a pay-to-view download from 2-8 November 2020 via the banffcentre.ca. The one-minute preview clip was released on 5 October.

Find out how you can help protect the ANWR.