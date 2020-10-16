fbpx
Search
 
Latest, News

Watch: A Plea for Refuge trailer

Friday 16 October, 2020

A film about a vol-bivouac flight through Alaska has been selected for the prestigious Banff film festival.

US paraglider pilots Jeff Shapiro and the late Cody Tuttle completed a vol-bivouac crossing of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in the Eastern Brooks Range of Alaska in July 2019. The ANWR is the largest national wildlife refuge in the USA, but it is currently under threat from oil drilling.

The film of Jeff and Cody’s adventure, A Plea for Refuge, has been selected for the Banff film festival 2020 and will be available as a pay-to-view download from 2-8 November 2020 via the banffcentre.ca. The one-minute preview clip was released on 5 October.

Find out how you can help protect the ANWR.

You might also like

Back to Latest
Back to Latest

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK