War forces Aeros to close their doors in Ukraine

Hang glider manufacturer Aeros has been forced to close its operation due to the war in Ukraine.

Based close to the capital Kiev, the Aeros team posted an update to their website at the end of February. It reads:

“Dear friends, Unfortunately, we could never imagine this kind of situation we are in now. Thank you all for your kind words, for worrying about us and for all of the support and help you are offering!

“We’ve been forced to freeze our production and temporarily close the factory. At this moment we are not able to answer all emails promptly and to provide any clear forecast. We ask for your understanding and patience. We pray for peace. Aeros Team”

Aeros have been building hang gliders in Ukraine for three decades and celebrated their 30th anniversary on 12 November 2021.

As well as hang gliders including the Fox, Discus and Combat GT, Aeros make hang glider harnesses and motorised trikes. A separate division makes kites, paragliders and speed wings.

A post on Aeros Kites’ social media on 26 February said:

“Yes, Russian invaison affected #AerosKites. We are putting our production on pause due to the impossibility of doing business. Our team receives many letters of support and concern, for which we are very grateful!

“Ukrainian Army works well against the enemy, but it needs worldwide millitary support. We know, in democratic world politicians listen to their citizens. So we are asking you, kitesurfing community to show your concern of this situation to your government. Hope for your support, sharing this vision. #stopWar”

Facebook posts show Aeros pilots towing and test-flying gliders up until 17 February. Russia launched a military invasion into Ukraine on 24 February.