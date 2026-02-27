Wanderbird launch 800km Alpine challenge

Wanderbird have announced details of an eight-day hike-and-fly challenge across the Alps, starting in Westerndorf, Austria on 13 June.

The concept is completely unsupported, with organisers providing little more than a live tracker and a start and finish. It’s also uncompetitive.

“It’s not a race – it’s the ultimate test of your integrity, your knowledge, your mindset and your connection to nature,” say organisers.

“No rankings, no podiums, just a list of finishers who successfully complete their chosen challenge.” No support or media crews or outside assistance is allowed either. Entrants are expected to be “100% self-sufficient” to “honour the purest spirit of the Wanderbird adventure”.

Wanderbird founder, Paul Guschlbauer. Photo: Robin Issartel / Red Bull Content Pool

The style appears more “vol-visa” than vol biv, with entrants allowed to stay at hotels, huts and guesthouses and use any other “publicly available resource” so long as it’s not transport.

Pilots have the choice of three out-and-return routes, a 300km fun course to Piz Arina and back, a 500km tour version to Piz Uccello and the Hero course, a roughly 800km course to the Matterhorn and back. Pilots have eight days to reach their target – and make it back to Westerndorf before the clock stops.

“We believe everyone deserves the chance to live and complete an extraordinary experience like the Wanderbird adventure,” say organisers. The no-frills style also extends to the turnpoints. There are none. Pilots are encouraged to find their path. “There is no specific route to follow, just one turnpoint to reach,” say organisers.

The route starts in Westendorf, Tirol. “From there, a straight westward line follows the highest mountains of the Alps towards the Matterhorn. This line marks the shortest connection between the start, turnaround and finish for all participants. The line serves as a reference. It defines the theoretical challenge. The real path is yours to draw,” the event website states.

“As we connect the dots, we follow not only the geographical backbone of the Alps, but also a natural weather divide – with north and south Alps often living in different conditions. Every decision you make, reveals its consequence over time.”

The goal, say organisers, is “experience over excellence”, putting the focus on the challenge of the adventure, rather than competition. “Besides physical preparation, finding your true ‘Why’ is crucial. We will help you on the way,” they say.

The challenge reflects the growing interest in hike-and-fly crossings of the Alps. British pilot Tim Pentreath has seen his loosely organised Gumball Rally surge in popularity since it started a few years ago, mostly by word-of-mouth. Wanderbird founder Paul Guschlbauer is doubtless aiming to tap into that demand.

