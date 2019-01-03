Search
 
Gear News, News

Vittorazi Moster 185 MY’19

Thursday 3 January, 2019

The Moster 185 MY’19 from Vittorazi is a powerful 185cc two-stroke engine packed with innovation to make it resilient in tough environments like deserts.

It has a smaller airbox that is now integrated into the engine, suspended on anti-vibration rubber mounts so that it moves in harmony with the engine. The air intake is well protected, and a removable, washable filter system on the carburettor uses double layers of sponge to keep out large and fine particles. The sponge also helps to muffle engine noise.

Vittorazi Moster 185 MY'19 carburettor filter system

Double sponge filters on the carburettor

The engine is capable of producing 25hp at 7,800rpm. Its hand-made exhaust has a “decibel-killer” silencer.

The Moster 185 MY’19 is available in Silent (direct transmission) and Plus (centrifugal clutch) versions.

vittorazi.com

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE