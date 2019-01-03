Vittorazi Moster 185 MY’19

The Moster 185 MY’19 from Vittorazi is a powerful 185cc two-stroke engine packed with innovation to make it resilient in tough environments like deserts.

It has a smaller airbox that is now integrated into the engine, suspended on anti-vibration rubber mounts so that it moves in harmony with the engine. The air intake is well protected, and a removable, washable filter system on the carburettor uses double layers of sponge to keep out large and fine particles. The sponge also helps to muffle engine noise.

The engine is capable of producing 25hp at 7,800rpm. Its hand-made exhaust has a “decibel-killer” silencer.

The Moster 185 MY’19 is available in Silent (direct transmission) and Plus (centrifugal clutch) versions.

vittorazi.com