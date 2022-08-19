fbpx
Understanding the Sky by Dennis Pagen. Photo: Marcus King
Gear News, News

Understanding the Sky – New Edition

Friday 19 August, 2022

Understanding the Sky has been re-issued in a brand new format. The classic weather book for sport pilots written by Dennis Pagen has been updated with a new set of full-colour illustrations by free-flight illustrator Steve Ham.

First published in 1992 and never out of print since, Understanding the Sky is considered the essential weather book for pilots, whatever you fly.

Understanding-the-sky-how-thermals-work

How thermals work

Author Dennis Pagen started flying in 1973 and is a respected author and meteorology expert. Dennis has served in many capacities for USHPA, CIVL and the FAI, the world air sports federation.
 
He said: “As a flyer, it’s crucial you have a deep understanding of meteorology, from the micro to the macro. Understanding the Sky covers it all, and having read it you will be a better informed, safer flyer, able to make better decisions based on enhanced knowledge.
 
“The book will help you build your understanding of the way air flows and eddies over buildings and trees, figure out how micro-climates are created by coastal systems and mountains, and appreciate the impact of different cloud developments on flying conditions.”

Understanding-the-sky-cloud-gallery

Cloud gallery

The book is written and designed to be ‘wing neutral’ – it doesn’t matter what you fly, whether paragliders, drones, balloons, models, ultralights, helicopters, or planes.

Understanding the Sky is published by Cross Country International, the same company that publishes Cross Country magazine.

It is available to buy online, through Amazon in certain locations, and through free-flight retailers, shops and schools.

More info at the Understanding the Sky website.

