The Italian authorities have issued a NOTAM, banning all hang gliding and paragliding on the Italian side of Mont Blanc, until midnight on 12 October 2015. The NOTAM, dated 16 July 2015, came from the Protection Civile de la Vallée d’Aoste and follows a reminder from the French minister of foreign affairs (MAE) on 8 July for pilots to respect the restricted zone that […]
Twin brothers Anthony and Tim Green broke the altitude world record for tandem paramotoring in April, flying up to 5,066m above the summit of Mont Blanc on their Parajet / Vittorazi paramotors, running on biofuel. The record is for altitude not height gained, so they opted to start high but in order to meet the requirements for the official […]