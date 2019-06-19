Search
 
Paragliding Tour du Mont Blanc. Photo: Stephan Morgenthaler
Features, Latest, News

Cross Country 201: July 2019

Wednesday 19 June, 2019

Cross Country 201 captures the spirit of summer in the mountains, with a classic Jerome Maupoint image on the cover. Whether you’re an adventure pilot looking to land high and bivvy, an XC guru hoping to close a triangle, a new pilot trading up, or a paramotor pilot heading out on a cross country adventure, there’s something in this issue for you.

Yael Margelisch

“I always wanted to fly” says Yael Margelisch in this month’s Cross Country Magazine. In May she set a new women’s FAI triangle record – she tells us all about it.

Understanding rotor

“In the mountains it’s important to learn to discern the difference between a lee-side gust, which can at times blow upslope, and a thermal cycle.” Our resident meteorologist Honza Rejmanek, veteran of five Red Bull X-Alps, explains how to do just that.

Complete paraglider pilots. Photo: John Stapels

“You will be a complete pilot – and that’s a cool thing.” Acro’s Theo de Blic argues that every XC pilot should learn a little acro. “You will b ready for everything, anytime.”

Buying your second paraglider

“I didn’t realise that about the EN tests.” Buying your second wing is an important step. Too slow and you’ll not progress, too fast and you can scare yourself. We look at how to make the right choice for your next step.

Paragliding Mont Blanc. Photo: Stephane Boulanger

“It’s going to be one of the best flights of your life.” Chamonix local Fred Souchon leads us step-by-step through the tricky airspace around Mont Blanc and tells us exactly how to complete the classic Tour du Mont Blanc by air.

Paul Guschlbauer Project Overland

“It’s just like flying a paraglider.” Paul Guschlbauer might be best known as a Red Bull X-Alps pilot, but a year ago he was on the adventure of his life – flying 18,000km from Alaska to Patagonia through the Americas. He gives us the best bits.

Paragliding in Alaska. Photo: Felix Woelk

“Things got serious when an adult bear began rummaging around the camp.” Felix Woelk headed to Alaska for his latest escape into the wild. But it didn’t all go according to plan.

Shoulder pain and paragliding. Photo: Jerome Maupoint

Shoulder pain can be an issue for pilots. Pilot and adventure medic Dr Matt Wilkes explains what the problem can be – and how to avoid it.

Lena Zdanska on the King's Trail in Sweden

“‘Well why not?’ I said to myself. ‘Time to see if my summer dream is feasible.’” Lena Zdanska heads north of the Arctic Circle to vol-biv along the long-distance King’s Trail in Sweden.

Little Cloud Gracchio review

“This behaviour is part of the Little Cloud DNA.” The Little Cloud Gracchio is for XC, hike-and-fly and travel. We head to their home HQ in Briancon, France, to fly.

Mac Para Outback review

“Designed for hike-and-fly and certified EN B, Mac Para’s Outback is a one-size-fits-all 21m paraglider with a huge 50kg weight range.” We check it out!

Ozone Roadster 3 review

“I set up for a forward launch with the trimmers set to the red line.” Lawrie Noctor puts the new Ozone Roadster 3 through its paces.

Cross Country Magazine issue 201 print and digital edition

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Features Latest News
Back to Features Latest News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK