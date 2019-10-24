Swing’s new lightweight Helios RS (EN C)
Thursday 24 October, 2019
Gareth Aston and Gunter Worl from Swing introduce the new Helios RS, their new EN C lightweight wing.
“The focus was lightweight, comfortable and stable,” says Gunter. It’s a low C, with “no compromises” on ease of use and handling.
A standout feature is the use of Nitinol in the leading edge, which helps the leading edge stand up for launch – and is great for packing.
More at www.swing.de/helios-rs-en.html
