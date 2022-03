Swing say they made the Serac RS for paraglider pilots who are also hikers, mountaineers, explorers or adventurers. It’s a dedicated lightweight wing for hike-and-fly adventures.

An “uncomplicated” mid-B, it weighs from 3kg (XS, for 55-80kg all up). It has 42 cells and an aspect ratio of 5.3, and Swing say its handling is easy and climbing ability excellent.

The Serac RS is is available in five sizes and three colours.

swing.de