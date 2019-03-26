Sit back and breathe in deeply as Arvid Berg and Philippe Broers take us on an inspirational tour of the Paragliding World Cup Superfinal 2019, mid-way through the competition in Baixo Guandu, Brazil, 19-30 March 2019.
A new Paragliding World Cup app has been released for Android devices, in time for the Ecuador round of the competition which starts on 28th October 2017 in Guayaquil. The app’s developers say it makes the race much easier to watch on tablets and mobiles, and includes the colourful live commentary, revamped tracking, leaderboard, pilot list […]