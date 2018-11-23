fbpx
Supair release Acro 4 harness

Friday 23 November, 2018

Supair’s new paragliding acro harness, the Acro 4, is finished and will be shipping soon.

Supair acro team pilots Raul Rodriguez, Théo de Blic, Horacio Llorens and Tim Alongi have been involved in its development and approved the finished product. Théo described it as “a great improvement” over the Acro 3 that it replaces.

It’s made for comfort and safety, and has a 17cm Bumpair protector, two reserve containers with overlapping flaps and highly visible, easy to grab handles.

Supair say the harness has the same geometry as the Acro 3 which means excellent steering precision, and the main straps are now securely fastened to the chest strap for easier groundhandling.

All the bridle channels are wider and incorporate some stretchy material, so it easily accommodates any type of reserve bridles including Rogallos.

Supair Acro 4

Supair Acro 4

The Acro 4 is delivered with a range of accessories and will be available in sizes S, M and L. The M size weighs 5.9kg.

