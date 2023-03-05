Groundhandling at the Stubai Cup 2022. Photo: Marcus King

The Stubai Cup 2023 will take place over three days from 3-5 March this year.

The testival will run for the whole weekend and allow pilots to test fly new gliders. Several new two-line EN C wings are expected to be available to demo, including the new Ozone Photon (EN C).

As well as the flying there will be evening events with Ferdinand Vogel and Aaron Durogati, as well as a Fun Cup, trade fair, DJ and parties.

Organisers said: “The Stubai Cup team is already fully motivated for the largest paraglider test festival in the Alpine in 2023.

“At the open-air exhibition you can again closely examine and test the latest trends in the paragliding world from over 30. manufacturers.

“Manufacturers from all over the world will take their product range with them and you can test them directly on site. Come by and experience with us the anniversary with the elite of the paragliding scene.

“Besides chilling sounds, tombola and hot sausages at the event area, you can expect action and fun through exciting live lectures and breathtaking flight shows.

“Take off from the two best prepared and organised launch sites, Schlick 2000 in Fulpmes (1,200m altitude difference) and Elfer in Neustift (800m altitude difference). The shuttle to both mountains is free of charge for you as a pilot the whole weekend.”

Pilots who plan to attend must pre-register online to get a free registration number. If they don’t attend, the number expires and there is no cost to the pilot.