Comps and Events, News

‘Stubai Cup 2020 6-8 March will take place’

Friday 28 February, 2020

The Stubai Cup 2020 will go ahead as planned in Austria over the weekend of 6-8 March after organisers took advice from the local health authority over coronavirus.

Organiser Manfried Geiß said: “We are closely watching the situation. We had serious discussions and decided to let Stubai Cup 2020 take place.”

This comes after reviewing the official information from the Austrian government in the region, which is available here: www.tyrol.com/information-coronavirus.

Organisers issued a statement that said: “The Austrian Ministry of Health reports that a stay in Tyrol is possible without hesitation.

“Tyrol is currently not considered a high-risk area. There are no travel restrictions or travel warnings for Tyrol. As a result, there is no reason not to come to Tyrol.”

They added: “The Austrian Federal Ministry of Health provides information on its website (in German) about the spread of coronavirus worldwide and the current situation in Austria.

“For the latest up-to-date information please visit the website of the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) and the updates provided by the the regional government of Tyrol (in German).

“A hotline operated by AGES gives information on transmission, symptoms and prevention of coronavirus: 0800 555 621 (7 days a week, 24 hours a day).”

The Stubai Cup 2020 takes place in the Stubai Valley, near Innsbruck, from 6-8 March.

Stubai Cup 2020

