Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy Stubai 2023

One hundred and twenty pilots took part in the Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy that took place in Stubai over the first weekend of September.
The event was organised by Aaron Durogati and Paul Guschlbauer, an inclusive event that is open to all. Pilots could enter Fun (23km, cable-cars allowed), Tour (31.5km, no cable-cars) or Hero (60km, twice round the Tour loop, no cable-cars) races. Signpost selfies were proof of passage at the turnpoints.
Saturday was race day and was followed by a live band in the evening; Sunday was more relaxed, starting off with a group pilates session, and followed up with talks, workshops and a race debrief.
An impressive prize pot of €5,000 was incentive for the racers. The winners were:
Women’S HERO Category
- Pauline Müller
- Tamara Lunger
- Melina Vinci
Women’s TOUR Category
- Agne Somkaite
- Antonia Stöger
- Elisabeth Fuchsreiter
Women’s Fun Category
- Julieta Rivosecchi
- Karolin Wieczorek
- Cornelia Zeitler
Men’s HERO Category
- Helmut Eichholzer
- Aaron Durogati
- Peter Bergdolt
Men’s TOUR Category
- Armin Pircher
- Joachim Weirather
- Sebastian Schaidreiter
Men’s FUN CATEGORY
- Pirmin Maurus
- Julian Kammerlander
- Roberto Marconi
All results can be seen at hikeandflytrophy.com