Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy Stubai 2023

Known to many for the Cup and testival in March, Stubai hosted the second Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy of 2023

One hundred and twenty pilots took part in the Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy that took place in Stubai over the first weekend of September.

The event was organised by Aaron Durogati and Paul Guschlbauer, an inclusive event that is open to all. Pilots could enter Fun (23km, cable-cars allowed), Tour (31.5km, no cable-cars) or Hero (60km, twice round the Tour loop, no cable-cars) races. Signpost selfies were proof of passage at the turnpoints.

Saturday was race day and was followed by a live band in the evening; Sunday was more relaxed, starting off with a group pilates session, and followed up with talks, workshops and a race debrief.

An impressive prize pot of €5,000 was incentive for the racers. The winners were:

Women’S HERO Category

Pauline Müller Tamara Lunger Melina Vinci

Women’s TOUR Category

Agne Somkaite Antonia Stöger Elisabeth Fuchsreiter

Women’s Fun Category

Julieta Rivosecchi Karolin Wieczorek Cornelia Zeitler

Men’s HERO Category

Helmut Eichholzer Aaron Durogati Peter Bergdolt

Men’s TOUR Category

Armin Pircher Joachim Weirather Sebastian Schaidreiter

Men’s FUN CATEGORY

Pirmin Maurus Julian Kammerlander Roberto Marconi

All results can be seen at hikeandflytrophy.com