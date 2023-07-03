The BlueBip has Bluetooth connectivity so it can be used with flight apps on a phone or tablet
Stodeus BlueBip: mini solar vario
Monday 3 July, 2023
Stodeus have just released the BlueBip mini solar-powered flight instrument. It has Bluetooth connectivity and can be used with flight apps on a phone or tablet.
Stideus say it has the same sensors as the UltraBip, so it has the same lag-free vario, but it does not have inbuilt GPS or voice assistant like the flagship BipBip Pro V2.
The solar panel will power the instrument for 100 hours’ flight time, and it has a USB-C socket which can be used for headphones. The BlueBip can be configured using Stodeus’ Confugarotor web app and Vario Tone Editor.
stodeus.com
