Photo: Stodeus
Gear News

Stodeus mini varios: which Bip to choose?

Thursday 20 July, 2023

Stodeus have four mini flight instruments in their range, all of them small, light and helmet-mountable. We look at the differences.

Stodeus mini solar-powered instrument range

Left to right from the top-of the range UltraBip to the simplest, MiniBip

All four instruments are tiny (5.8cm x 3.6cm x 1.4cm) and they are all very light (29g for the UltraBp to 24g for the MiniBip). They are come with Velcro patches and lanyards for easy attachment to a helmet, harness shoulder strap or flight deck.

All  four can be used as standalone, sound-only instruments for hike-and-fly, and we know lots of pilots who have one permanently attached to their helmet as a back-up vario too. They are easy to switch on in flight.

The Flagship instrument is the orange UltraBip. It has a built-in GPS receiver, voice assistant and instant vario, as well as Bluetooth connectivity so it can be used with a phone app. Cross Country’s Marcus King has used one as his main instrument in a hike-and-fly competition, and the flight logger makes it a  handy backup instrument for any comps.

At the other end of the range, the MiniBip is the simplest and least expensive at under €60. It has no solar panel – it has to be charged with a battery from a micro-USB port, but it will give 200 hours’ flight time between charges, auto powering off after 25 minutes’ inactivity.

Here are the main features of each:

ULTRABIP (Orange)

BLUEBIP (blue)

BIPBIP PRO V2 (green)

MINIBIP (white)

See the full comparison chart on Stodeus’ website.

