Photo: Stodeus

Stodeus have four mini flight instruments in their range, all of them small, light and helmet-mountable. We look at the differences.

All four instruments are tiny (5.8cm x 3.6cm x 1.4cm) and they are all very light (29g for the UltraBp to 24g for the MiniBip). They are come with Velcro patches and lanyards for easy attachment to a helmet, harness shoulder strap or flight deck.

All four can be used as standalone, sound-only instruments for hike-and-fly, and we know lots of pilots who have one permanently attached to their helmet as a back-up vario too. They are easy to switch on in flight.

The Flagship instrument is the orange UltraBip. It has a built-in GPS receiver, voice assistant and instant vario, as well as Bluetooth connectivity so it can be used with a phone app. Cross Country’s Marcus King has used one as his main instrument in a hike-and-fly competition, and the flight logger makes it a handy backup instrument for any comps.

At the other end of the range, the MiniBip is the simplest and least expensive at under €60. It has no solar panel – it has to be charged with a battery from a micro-USB port, but it will give 200 hours’ flight time between charges, auto powering off after 25 minutes’ inactivity.

Here are the main features of each:

ULTRABIP (Orange)

Solar panel and USB-C charging

50h battery life without sun

Vario with MEMS pressure sensor + accelerometer + gyroscope has 4cm/s accuracy

GPS logger produces KML & IGC track files

Voice assistant reads out data – 17 languages available

Bluetooth BLE connectivity – can use with FlySkyHy / SeeYou Navigator, and also with ActiveLook glasses for HUD

Take-off detection

Optional weak-lift detector

5 volume levels

Uses include hike-and-fly competitions, backup track-logger for other competitions, standalone hike-and-fly vario

€279.95

BLUEBIP (blue)

Solar panel and USB-C charging

100h battery life without sun

Vario with MEMS pressure sensor + accelerometer + gyroscope has 4cm/s accuracy

Bluetooth BLE connectivity – can use with FlySkyHy / SeeYou Navigator, and also with ActiveLook glasses for HUD

Take-off detection

Optional weak-lift detector

5 volume levels

Ideal for hike-and-fly, sound-only vario for beginners, simple backup vario

€179.95

BIPBIP PRO V2 (green)

Solar panel and USB-C charging

400h battery life without sun

Vario with MEMS pressure sensor has 7cm/s accuracy

Take-off detection

Optional weak-lift detector

5 volume levels

Ideal for hike-and-fly, as a sound-only vario for beginners, simple backup vario

€99.95

MINIBIP (white)

No solar panel, micro-USB charging

200h battery life

Digital pressure sensor gives 10cm/s accuracy for the vario

3 volume levels

Ideal for hike-and-fly, as a sound-only vario for beginners, simple backup vario

Price: €59.95

See the full comparison chart on Stodeus’ website.