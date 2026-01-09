2026 Roldanillo SRS preview
Preview: SRS Gin Edition Colombia 2026

The first of six SRS events in 2026 kicks off the season in Colombia

9 January, 2026, by Cross Country | Photos: Lex Robé / Ruth Jessop

The SRS 2026 season launches in Roldanillo, Colombia. Almost 130 pilots are registered for the first competition of the year, 10-17 January, with seven tasks planned in the legendary venue.

All eyes will be on two Portuguese pilots, Joao Pinheiro and Carlos Lopes, ranked 3rd and 4th in last year’s SRS. Eighteen female pilots are registered. At the top it could be a three-way battle between 2025 champion Riley Ferre, German pilot Elisa Deutschmann and Magdalena Janaway who won the 2023 and 2024 women’s titles.

“Once again, we have a vast age range of pilots taking part, from 16-year-old Victor Aguilera Lozano, to 76-year-old Winfried Schneider,” say organisers. “There are 17 pilots over 60 taking to the skies, bringing with them many centuries worth of flying experience! Brothers, Paulo and Thomas Milko, will also add a touch of sibling rivalry to the competition.”

Colombia has been hosting paragliding competitions for decades due to its friendly flying and welcoming local energy. Located on the west side of the Cauca Valley at the foot of the Cordillera Occidental the town sits at an elevation of 966m and has an average temperature of 23°C. The foothills of the Cordillera Occidental lie to the west, with wide open agricultural valley and smaller grassy hills to the east.

“The combination of launches on east facing slopes, a big valley with ample landing zones, and soaring vultures showing us how it’s done makes it the perfect place for paragliding,” say organisers. “And more often than not there are locals willing to help you pack and the cold beer after a long task is never hard to find.”

Now in its fourth year, the SRS has become one of the most popular comps on the circuit. An FAI Cat 2 class event, it is advertised for EN-B and EN-C pilots “who have outgrown fun and national competitions and are looking to take the next step”. But with previous winners including Pal Takats, the level is very high indeed.

The SRS uses the most advanced live tracking system available for competition racing, say organisers with pilots using the new Flymaster Live which has an inbuilt FLARM functionality. Its primary use is safety, but it also lets spectators follow the action. The event is supported by Gin Gliders.

How to follow

Live tracking: via srs.live

Daily reports: @sportsclassracingseries

