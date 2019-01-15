Search
 
Spectra: Flow’s comp wing is certified

Tuesday 15 January, 2019

Flow Paragliders’ two-line competition wing, the Spectra, has been CCC certified in time for the Bright Open 2019 that designer Felipe Rezende is flying it in.

Felipe says the Spectra combines all of the company’s design know-how in a unique and beautiful wing which he describes as “at the forefront of glider design, with maximum levels of performance and safety walking side by side”.

In particular, Flow say they are very pleased with the wing’s climbing ability and its impressive full-speed glide. They say it is solid and cohesive at all speeds, and has nice playful handling.

The Spectra has an aspect ratio of 7.65 with 88 cells that split into 176. The reinforced internal structure is designed to minimise glider distortion when B-riser control is used.

It will be available in five sizes, for all-up weights from 80kg to 135kg.

Flow SpectraFlowparagliders.com.au

