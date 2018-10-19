Alex Mateos wins Spanish Slalom Open 2018
Friday 19 October, 2018
Alex Mateos won the Spanish Slalom Open paramotor competition, which took place in Bornos, Cádiz on October 5-7.
Fifteen tasks were held, all flown over water for safety reasons. One of second-placed Nicolas Aubert’s runs finished with his first in-competition water-landing. (Video from Facebook).
Mañana tendré la final contra AlexUn mal comienzo para mi esta mañana, en una de las pruebas no me salió como esperaba choqué contra una pilona, por suerte no me hice nada y solo rompí las helices.Después de la caída conseguí clasificarme para la final contra mi compañero de equipo Alex que será mañana por la mañanaMuchas gracias a Bornos Activo – Centro de Actividades Turisticas y Deportivas por notar este super circuito en el agua y a Pierre Aubert, Alexandre Mateos Paramotor y Marie Mateos por ayudarme a volver a poner a punto mi equipo y al super piloto de dron Iván Merino por estas imágenes increíblesPapteam Pap Ozone Power POLINI MOTORI SPA Helix Propeller NAC-Intercom Naviter SeeYouhttps://www.youtube.com/user/djmerino5
Posted by Nicolas Aubert on Saturday, 6 October 2018
Results
Open (podium in the picture above)
- Alex Mateos
- Nicolas Aubert
- Jean Emile
Nationals
- Agustin Len
- Victor Rodriguez
- Vicente Palmero
Andalucian Championship
- Vicente Palmero
- Agustin Len
- Javier Sierra
All results here
