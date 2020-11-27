Sky Walking: J B Chandelier joins Skywalk

Filmmaker and paraglider pilot extraordinaire Jean-Baptiste Chandelier has joined Skywalk. The collaboration was announced on 27th November, and they plan “To break new creative ground together”.

Paragliding is a form of artistic expression for JBC, and his films ‘Weightless’, ‘Urban Style’ and ‘Light Line’ are paragliding classics. Sky Walking is his first film project with Skywalk, but the partnership is not just about filmmaking. He’ll be working on paraglider designs too.

Jean-Baptiste designed the Run&Fly with Dudek, the world’s first sub-one kilo paraglider, and Skywalk confirm that he will be working with Alex Höllwarth and Stephan Gruber on, “projects that go beyond the horizon of what has been possible so far.” We can’t wait to see what these will be!

