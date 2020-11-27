fbpx
Search
Subscribe
 
News

Sky Walking: J B Chandelier joins Skywalk

Friday 27 November, 2020

Filmmaker and paraglider pilot extraordinaire Jean-Baptiste Chandelier has joined Skywalk. The collaboration was announced on 27th November, and they plan “To break new creative ground together”.

Paragliding is a form of artistic expression for JBC, and his films ‘Weightless’, ‘Urban Style’ and ‘Light Line’ are paragliding classics. Sky Walking is his first film project with Skywalk, but the partnership is not just about filmmaking. He’ll be working on paraglider designs too.

Jean-Baptiste designed the Run&Fly with Dudek, the world’s first sub-one kilo paraglider, and Skywalk confirm that he will be working with Alex Höllwarth and Stephan Gruber on, “projects that go beyond the horizon of what has been possible so far.” We can’t wait to see what these will be!

skywalk.info

You might also like

Back to News
Back to News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK