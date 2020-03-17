Sky Flexor: beginners’ PPG wing

Sky’s new Flexor is a “simple, safe and fun” paramotor and trike wing for new and progressing PPG pilots.

It has a “soft reflex profile” – a gentle reflex profile which Sky say gives excellent collapse resistance and stability at speed. The Flexor has a speed bar and trimmers which can be used together, and a wingtip steering system for use at fast speeds.

Sky say take-offs and landings are very easy with the Flexor, and it is precise and fun to fly, remaining responsive even at low wing loadings.

The wing has 46 cells and a flat aspect ratio of 4.8. It is made from Dokdo N20 and has sheathed Edelrid lines.

It’s available in four sizes: 23m² (60-100kg), 25m² (80-115kg), 27m² (90-130kg), 29m² (110-150kg) and five colour options. The colour scheme of the wing in the picture is called Tree Frog!

sky-cz.com