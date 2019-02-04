Search
 
Gear News, News

Safety Notice: Neo Body speedriding harness

Monday 4 February, 2019

Neo BodyNeo have issued a safety notice warning that, under exceptional circumstances, the leg straps of some Body speedriding harnesses may open unintentionally.

The notice affects only some Body harnesses; The Body Picture 1.0 and 2.0 are not affected.

Neo write:

A series of occurrences or incorrect handling can in very exceptional cases trigger an unintentional opening of one of the two leg straps of the Body harness.

This phenomenon appears to be linked to the ageing of the harness and softening of fabrics. Unintentional opening of the buckle cannot happen under tension when it is properly fastened. Nonetheless as a result of improper or inadvertent handling, the buckle can flip around into an insecure position.

To this day no accident has occurred as a result of this issue. However, in order to ensure appropriate user safety, Neo invites owners of a Body harness with a serial number included in the following list to return their Body harness for modification:

– between B3004 and B3008
– between C3009 and C3191
– between C3234 and C3235
– between D3192 and D3233
– between E3236 and E3264
– between G3266 and G3268

 

The full safety notice, including the address to return harnesses to, can be downloaded here: NEO_safetyinfo_2 (113kb PDF)

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE