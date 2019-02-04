Safety Notice: Neo Body speedriding harness

Neo have issued a safety notice warning that, under exceptional circumstances, the leg straps of some Body speedriding harnesses may open unintentionally.

The notice affects only some Body harnesses; The Body Picture 1.0 and 2.0 are not affected.

Neo write:

A series of occurrences or incorrect handling can in very exceptional cases trigger an unintentional opening of one of the two leg straps of the Body harness.

This phenomenon appears to be linked to the ageing of the harness and softening of fabrics. Unintentional opening of the buckle cannot happen under tension when it is properly fastened. Nonetheless as a result of improper or inadvertent handling, the buckle can flip around into an insecure position.

To this day no accident has occurred as a result of this issue. However, in order to ensure appropriate user safety, Neo invites owners of a Body harness with a serial number included in the following list to return their Body harness for modification:

– between B3004 and B3008

– between C3009 and C3191

– between C3234 and C3235

– between D3192 and D3233

– between E3236 and E3264

– between G3266 and G3268

The full safety notice, including the address to return harnesses to, can be downloaded here: NEO_safetyinfo_2 (113kb PDF)