Search
 
Gear News, News

Safety notice: Gin Verso3 / Gingo Airlite4

Monday 2 December, 2019

Gin have released a safety notice affecting Verso3 and Gingo Airlite4 harnesses, whose reserve handles may be too short. 

A reserve handle that is too short may work itself loose over time. The fault affects early production harnesses with the serial numbers listed below. If your harness is one of these, Gin say you should stop using it until the handle has been replaced, and contact your local Gin distributor for an urgent replacement.

The correct reserve handle measurements are shown in the graphic below: if your reserve handle complies with these sizes, then there is no need for a replacement.

Gin reserve handle safety notice

Read the safety notice in full here.

gingliders.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

SUBSCRIBE BEFORE DEC 16 and receive a free wallet and £10 Voucher plus entry to our next prize draw

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK