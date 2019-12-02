Safety notice: Gin Verso3 / Gingo Airlite4

Gin have released a safety notice affecting Verso3 and Gingo Airlite4 harnesses, whose reserve handles may be too short.

A reserve handle that is too short may work itself loose over time. The fault affects early production harnesses with the serial numbers listed below. If your harness is one of these, Gin say you should stop using it until the handle has been replaced, and contact your local Gin distributor for an urgent replacement.

The correct reserve handle measurements are shown in the graphic below: if your reserve handle complies with these sizes, then there is no need for a replacement.

Read the safety notice in full here.

gingliders.com