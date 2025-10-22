Red Bull X-Alps Challenger race announced for 2026

Red Bull X-Alps has announced details of a Challenger race, a three-day qualifier that will take place in Mayrhofen, Austria from 28 to 31 May 2026. Over three days athletes will be tested across four disciplines – trail running, hiking, mountaineering and paragliding. It is open to over 100 athletes with the male and female winners earning a wildcard entry for the Red Bull X-Alps 2027 main race, while the second and third place finishers will secure a spot in the 2027 main race Prologue.

Unlike the main race, there are separate categories for male and female athletes. “The Red Bull X-Alps Challenger creates equal opportunities for adventure athletes and opens the door to new talents,” says Red Bull X-Alps co-founder and organiser Ulrich Grill.

Benedikt Dornauer in hike mode during Red Bull X-Alps 2025. Photo: zooom / Lukas Pilz

The press release continues: “It brings the spirit of the world’s toughest adventure race into a three day event designed to test, inspire and prepare the next generation of adventure athletes. This is an opportunity to prove yourself and showcase your skills to the Race Committee for Red Bull X-Alps 2027.”

The first day is a mountain ascent with 1,250m of vertical gain. It starts in the valley and climbs to a summit, where the timing stops after the first 80 men and 20 women arrive. Day two is a hike-and-fly challenge. There are three rounds of short-distance mountain runs featuring 410m of vertical gain, each followed by a fast paragliding descent. Only the top 35 athletes — 28 men and 7 women — advance to day three. The final stage sees competitors tackle an 80km out and return hike-and-fly course, passing Mayrhofen twice.

Local athlete Benedikt Dornauer, who finished 15th at Red Bull X-Alps 2025, said: “The Challenger is a great way to get a feel for Red Bull X-Alps. It’s shorter but still demanding — you get a real taste of what the race is like. Mayrhofen offers everything you need: the terrain, the take-offs and the views over the Zillertal.”

Benedikt Dornauer flying in Red Bull X-Alps. Photo: zooom / Lukas Pilz

Organisers add: “By introducing a women’s ranking, the race empowers female talent and opens the door to new athletes capable of joining the Red Bull X-Alps adventure. The spirit of the Challenger is about more than competition — it’s about growing the sport and fostering a diverse community. For fans, it’s also a unique chance to experience the magic of Red Bull X-Alps concentrated in one destination, with all the inspiration of the main race.”

There will also be workshops at the end of each day led by Red Bull X-Alps veterans who share tactical knowledge, technical skills and inspiration from their experience. “As the partner and host destination, Mayrhofen offers the perfect alpine terrain for the Red Bull X-Alps Challenger – supporting future talents while providing athletes and fans with an inspiring environment that truly reflects the spirit of adventure at the heart of the race.”

redbullxalps.com