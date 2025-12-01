Applications open for Red Bull X-Alps Challenger

Applications have opened for the three-day Red Bull X-Alps Challenger race, which takes place 28-31 May 2026 in Mayrhofen, Austria.

“This three-day format brings the essence of the world’s toughest adventure race into a condensed, high-intensity event designed to test, inspire, and prepare the next generation of adventure athletes,” say organisers.

Photo: zooom productions / Lukas Pilz

More details of the format have also been announced. Organisers state:

“Day 1: Open to 200 athletes – with at least 40 women. The day features a 1,250m vertical gain from valley to summit. Timing stops once the first 100 athletes reach the top. At least 20 women will secure selection, with more qualifying if additional women finish among the top 100.

“Day 2: Three rounds of short-distance mountain runs with 410m of vertical gain, followed by fast paragliding descents. Only the top 35 athletes (28 men and 7 women) advance to Day 3.

“Day 3: An epic 80km (approx) out and return hike-and-fly course, passing Mayrhofen twice.”

Race organiser and Red Bull X-Alps co-founder Ulrich Grill, says: “With the registration phase now open, we are eager to discover new talent who can withstand the physical and mental demands of this race. We want to see new adventure athletes rise to the challenge, women and men ready to push their limits. It’s a unique opportunity to test yourself and show that you have what it takes to become the next generation of Red Bull X-Alps athletes.”

The rules are also published. Pilots must fly certified equipment and are expected to use the same wing throughout the competition – presumably to prevent pilots from using a mini-wing for the hike-and-fly on Day Two before switching to an EN-D for the cross-country stage.

This is clearly an event designed not just to test pilot skills but their fitness, trail running, hiking and mountaineering strength. “Each day pushes athletes to their limits in endurance, strategy, and skill, complemented by workshops led by Red Bull X‑Alps veterans sharing insights from the main race,” say organisers.

Sign up here