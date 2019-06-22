Search
 
Aaron Durogati prepares for launch from Titlis, TP 7. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool / Harald Tauderer
Red Bull X-Alps 2019: Day 6 roundup

Saturday 22 June, 2019

Day 6, Friday 21st June and the longest day of the year was another hard day of racing for the athletes in the Red Bull X-Alps 2019. It will have been very long indeed for Thomas Christensen (DNK), Willi Cannell (USA2) and Tobias Grossrubatscher (ITA2), who pulled their night passes.

With Chrigel Maurer and Maxime Pinot still battling it out up front, it was a day of rain and multiple flights for Chrigel, who tagged Mont Blanc and was well on his way to Saint Hilaire, TP8, before the day was out.

Guschlbauer (AUT1), Durogati (ITA1), Outters (FRA1), von Känel (SUI2) and Petiot (FRA2) all made TP 7, Titlis, and the halfway point of the course. Markus Anders (GER2), Tom de Dorlodot (BEL), Simon Oberrauner (AUT2), Manuel Nübel (GER1) and Toma Coconea (ROU) had it in their sights by the end of the day. Those who find themselves at Titlis by the weekend can take advantage of the lifting of airspace restrictions, which don’t apply on Saturdays and Sundays.

The next elimination will be Sunday at 6am. Chikyong Ha (KOR) is trailing at the back of the pack, struggling with blistered feet, but Alex Villa (COL) is not far ahead.

The weather forecast from UBIMET for the area around Turnpoints 8, 9 and 10 is for relatively cool and thundery conditions, with cloudy skies throughout the day. Longer sunny spells may develop towards Grenoble, but showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Winds 20-35km/h max from the west at 2,000m-3,000m.

Keep up with it all at redbullxalps.com

