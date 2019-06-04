Red Bull X-Alps 2019. Photo: Felix Woelk / Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull X-Alps 2019: Are you ready?
Tuesday 4 June, 2019
“How far can you fly? How many steps do you have in you? These mountains are no playground. They are not your friend…”
With just two weeks to go, the latest Red Bull X-Alps 2019 teaser clip is out. Put on your deepest voice, square your shoulders and press play. The game is about to begin.
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers
Subscribe today
You might also like
-
“We might need skis.” Five-time Red Bull X-Alps winner Chrigel Maurer gives his take on the brand new Red Bull X-Alps 2019 route…
Read more
-
The route for the 2019 Red Bull X-Alps has been revealed by organisers
Read more
-
The Red Bull X-Alps announced its line-up for the 2019 edition with a mix of old and new faces
Read more
Got a story?
If you have news, great images or a story, let us know
Get in touch
Join the family
By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:
Subscribe today
- Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
- A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
- Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
- Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Digital edition
From
£2.59
per month
-
Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
-
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
-
Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
-
Exactly the same magazines as print
Print edition
From
£4.19
per month
-
Ten packed issues airmailed to you
-
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
-
Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
-
Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK