PXP Meter app for paramotors and trikes

The PXP meter app turns an Android phone or tablet into a flight computer for paramotors, paratrikes or ULMs.

It connects via Bluetooth to sensors installed in the engine, and also uses GPS and map data, a variometer and G-force meter. Up to 30 pieces of information can be displayed, including exhaust gas temperature, cylinder head temperature, RPM, rate of fuel consumption, fuel remaining, time flown, estimated flight time left, current and average speed and distance flown.

You can set thresholds for on-screen or audio warning alarms, and five languages are available – English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Italian.

Price: From €450

pxpmeter.app