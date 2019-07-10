Search
 
Photo: Philippe Broers / pwca.org
PWC 2019: Hamard and Mettetal take gold

Wednesday 10 July, 2019

French pilots are a force to be reckoned with as far as the Paragliding World Cup Tour 2019 goes. Round 3, Portugal (29 June – 6 July 2019) was won by Honorin Hamard and Constance Mettetal. 

In fact the top four overall were French (Pierre Rémy, Franck Perring and Stephane Poulain were second, third and fourth, all flying Ozone Enzo 3s. Constance took her win on Flow’s new XCRacer, much to the delight of the Australian brand who were also third-placed team flying Spectras and XCRacers.

France fielded a huge team of 29 pilots, but came second to Germany in the Nations rankings.

It was not the highest scoring of competitions, with windy conditions meaning only two tasks counted (Task 2 at 91.19km and Task 3 at 99.20km). It was enough to qualify for Superfinal places though: the top 15 overall, top 3 women and the task winners all get a place.

Results

Overall

  1. Honorin Hamard, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 1463 points
  2. Pierre Remy, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 1459 points
  3. Franck Perring, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 1450 points

Women

  1. Constance Mettetal, FR, Flow XCRacer, 1335 points
  2. Silvia Buzzi Ferraris, IT, Ozone Enzo 3, 1319 points
  3. Atsuko Yamashita, JP, Ozone Zeno, 1304 points

Teams

  1. Ozone
  2. Cross Country
  3. Flow Gliders

pwca.org

