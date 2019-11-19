PWC 2019: Jurij Vidic wins in Argentina

Overall podium. Photo: PWCA.org/Ruth Jessop

Slovenian Jurij Vidic won the fifth and final round of the 2019 Paragliding World Cup tour which took place in Loma Bola, Argentina, from 9-16 November 2019.

Xavier Laporte (FR) finished just six points behind him, and Pál Takáts (HU) was third, all three flying Enzo 3s. Adel Honti (HU) was first woman in 37th overall, ahead of Marcella Uchoa (BR) and Argentinean pilot Shauin Kao.

There were six tasks (56.84km, 59.22km, 50.23km, 82.3km, 94.94km, 51.52km) in what turned out to be often “tricky” conditions – strong winds, stability, clouds shutting down thermals, flatlands “not working as expected”. Getting to goal was not a given – in fact pilots only made goal in two tasks.

The next date on the PWCA calendar is the Superfinal in Brazil in March 2020. The top fifteen overall pilots, the top three women and the task winners from the individual rounds qualify for 2019 Superfinal places.

Results

Overall

Jurij Vidic, SL, Ozone Enzo 3, 3198 points Xavier Laporte, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 3192 points Pál Takáts, HU, Ozone Enzo 3, 3163 points

Women

Adel Honti, HU, Ozone Enzo 3, 2781 points (37th overall) Marcella Uchoa, BR, Ozone Enzo 3, 2679 points (46th overall) Shauin Kao, AR, Ozone Zeno, 2380 points (74th overall)

