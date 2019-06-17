PWC 2019: French pilots take gold in China

Méryl Delferriere and Baptiste Lambert win in China. Photo: PWCA.org

French pilots continue to dominate the Paragliding World Cup, with Baptiste Lambert and Méryl Delferriere topping the podiums in the second round of the 2019 tour, which took place in Linzhou, China from 9-15 June.

Méryl placed fifth overall, and the top of the results tables also included a more diverse range of wings than we have been used to seeing in the last few years, with Ozone, Gin, UP and Flow gliders all up at the top of the tables.

Six tasks were scored and run in good racing conditions across interesting terrain, with the carpeted take-off at 1,188m on the front ridge of the Taihang Canyon Scenic Area, contrasting with the plains and the city of Linzhou below.

Tasks

T1 Sun 09 Jun, 64.5 km

T2 Mon 10 Jun, 82.9 km

T4 Wed 12 Jun, 63.2 km

T5 Thu 13 Jun, 82.8 km

T6 Fri 14 Jun, 100.5 km

T7 Sat 15 Jun, 55.7 km

Results

Overall

Baptiste Lambert, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 4198 points Michael Küffer, CH, Gin Boomerang 11, 4173 points Evan Bouchier, US, Ozone Enzo 3, 4120 points

Women

Méryl Delferriere, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 4104 points (5th overall) Daria Krasnova, RU, UP Guru, 3617 points (40th overall) Constance Mettetal, FR, Flow XCRacer, 3543 points (45th overall)

Teams

Gin Gliders (Michael Sigel, Michael Küffer, Idris Birch, Petra Slivova) Kortel Design (Cedric Fechoz, Rémi Bourdelle, Baptiste Lambert) Ozone (Maxime Bellemin, Méryl De;ferriere, Olesia Sokolova, Tomoko Yoshikawa)

Nations

France Switzerland Russian Federation

All results can be seen at pwca.org