Search
 
Méryl Delferriere and Baptiste Lambert win in China. Photo: PWCA.org
Comps and Events, News

PWC 2019: French pilots take gold in China

Monday 17 June, 2019

French pilots continue to dominate the Paragliding World Cup, with Baptiste Lambert and Méryl Delferriere topping the podiums in the second round of the 2019 tour, which took place in Linzhou, China from 9-15 June. 

Méryl placed fifth overall, and the top of the results tables also included a more diverse range of wings than we have been used to seeing in the last few years, with Ozone, Gin, UP and Flow gliders all up at the top of the tables.

Six tasks were scored and run in good racing conditions across interesting terrain, with the carpeted take-off at 1,188m on the front ridge of the Taihang Canyon Scenic Area, contrasting with the plains and the city of Linzhou below.

PWC 2019 China: Linzhou

Photo: Philippe Broers

Tasks

T1 Sun 09 Jun, 64.5 km
T2 Mon 10 Jun, 82.9 km
T4 Wed 12 Jun, 63.2 km
T5 Thu 13 Jun, 82.8 km
T6 Fri 14 Jun, 100.5 km
T7 Sat 15 Jun, 55.7 km

PWC 2019 China overall winners

Results

Overall

  1. Baptiste Lambert, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 4198 points
  2. Michael Küffer, CH, Gin Boomerang 11, 4173 points
  3. Evan Bouchier, US, Ozone Enzo 3, 4120 points

Women’s podium: Méryl Delferrière, Constance Mettetal

Women

  1. Méryl Delferriere, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 4104 points (5th overall)
  2. Daria Krasnova, RU, UP Guru, 3617 points (40th overall)
  3. Constance Mettetal, FR, Flow XCRacer, 3543 points (45th overall)

Teams

  1. Gin Gliders (Michael Sigel, Michael Küffer, Idris Birch, Petra Slivova)
  2. Kortel Design (Cedric Fechoz, Rémi Bourdelle, Baptiste Lambert)
  3. Ozone (Maxime Bellemin, Méryl De;ferriere, Olesia Sokolova, Tomoko Yoshikawa)

Nations

  1. France
  2. Switzerland
  3. Russian Federation

All results can be seen at pwca.org

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK