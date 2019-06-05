Search
 
Photos: PWCA.org
PWC 2019: Charles and Méryl win in France

Wednesday 5 June, 2019

French pilots Charles Cazaux and Méryl Delferrière won the first round of the Paragliding World Cup tour of 2019 on their country’s home turf. The Coeur de Savoie round ran from 26 May to 1 June, based at Chamousset.

As the weather got progressively better throughout the week, the tasks got longer, culminating with a 123km task on the last day in which 113 pilots made goal.

Tasks

T1 Sunday 26 May 64.3km
T2 Monday 27 May, 48.5km
T3 Wednesday 29 May, 51.7km
T4 Thursday 30 May, 86.5km
T5 Friday 31 May, 115km
T6 Saturday 1 June, 123km

Results

PWC 2019 France: overall podium

Overall

  1. Charles Cazaux, France, Ozone Enzo 3, 4314 points
  2. Stephan Morgenthaler, CH, Ozone Enzo 3, 4306 points
  3. Tilen Ceglar, SV, Ozone Enzo 3, 4305 points

Women

  1. Méryl Delferrière, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 3903 points
  2. Seiko Fukuoka naville, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 3896 points
  3. Keiko Hiraki, JP, Ozone Enzo 3, 3700 points

PWC 2019 France: women's podium

Teams

  1. Ozone (Russell Ogden, Honorin Hamard, Luc Armant, Seiko Fukuoka Naville)
  2. Jack & Jones (Stefan Wyss, Andreas Nyffenegger, Stephan Morgenthaler, Nanda Walliser)
  3. Flying Tree Environmental Agency (Tilen Cellar, Jurij Vidic, Elisabeth Egger, Jost Napret)

Nations

  1. France
  2. Germany
  3. Slovenia

The tour heads to China next, to Linzhou, for round 2. The action starts on 8 June.

pwca.org

