PWC 2019: Charles and Méryl win in France

Photos: PWCA.org

French pilots Charles Cazaux and Méryl Delferrière won the first round of the Paragliding World Cup tour of 2019 on their country’s home turf. The Coeur de Savoie round ran from 26 May to 1 June, based at Chamousset.

As the weather got progressively better throughout the week, the tasks got longer, culminating with a 123km task on the last day in which 113 pilots made goal.

Tasks

T1 Sunday 26 May 64.3km

T2 Monday 27 May, 48.5km

T3 Wednesday 29 May, 51.7km

T4 Thursday 30 May, 86.5km

T5 Friday 31 May, 115km

T6 Saturday 1 June, 123km

Results

Overall

Charles Cazaux, France, Ozone Enzo 3, 4314 points Stephan Morgenthaler, CH, Ozone Enzo 3, 4306 points Tilen Ceglar, SV, Ozone Enzo 3, 4305 points

Women

Méryl Delferrière, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 3903 points Seiko Fukuoka naville, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 3896 points Keiko Hiraki, JP, Ozone Enzo 3, 3700 points

Teams

Ozone (Russell Ogden, Honorin Hamard, Luc Armant, Seiko Fukuoka Naville) Jack & Jones (Stefan Wyss, Andreas Nyffenegger, Stephan Morgenthaler, Nanda Walliser) Flying Tree Environmental Agency (Tilen Cellar, Jurij Vidic, Elisabeth Egger, Jost Napret)

Nations

France Germany Slovenia

The tour heads to China next, to Linzhou, for round 2. The action starts on 8 June.

pwca.org