New testival announced for the Ecrins

The spectacular Vallouise Valley on the east side of the Ecrins National Park in France will be home to a new testival in March. Organised by local school Pollen Parapente, the Testivol de Pelvoux will take place over the weekend of 8-9 March.

Pollen Parapente say that lots of brands will be on hand to show off their new kit with pilots able to try wings and harness. Brands represented include: Ozone, Supair, AirDesign, Niviuk, Gin, Skywalk, Neo, Flow, Kortel, Advance and Syride.

The stands will be right next door to the chairlift that will take pilots to the top of the resort for a 1,000m top-to-bottom with a landing back at the event. Registered pilots will be able to book equipment in advance and the €19 day ticket includes the lift ticket. Coinciding with International Women’s Day on the Sunday there will be reduced prices for women attending the event.

Info and registration at pollenparapente.com