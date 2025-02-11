Vallouise valley. Photo: Charlie King
New testival announced for the Ecrins

Test fly new gear in some spectacular mountain scenery

11 February, 2025, by Cross Country | Photo: Charlie King

The spectacular Vallouise Valley on the east side of the Ecrins National Park in France will be home to a new testival in March. Organised by local school Pollen Parapente, the Testivol de Pelvoux will take place over the weekend of 8-9 March.

Festival de Pelvoux

Pollen Parapente say that lots of brands will be on hand to show off their new kit with pilots able to try wings and harness. Brands represented include: Ozone, Supair, AirDesign, Niviuk, Gin, Skywalk, Neo, Flow, Kortel, Advance and Syride.

The stands will be right next door to the chairlift that will take pilots to the top of the resort for a 1,000m top-to-bottom with a landing back at the event. Registered pilots will be able to book equipment in advance and the €19 day ticket includes the lift ticket. Coinciding with International Women’s Day on the Sunday there will be reduced prices for women attending the event.

Info and registration at pollenparapente.com

