The winner of the first Cross Country Prize Draw of 2023 is Frazer Wilson, a long-standing pilot and subscriber from the UK. Congratulations Frazer!

Frazer gets to choose a brand new solo paraglider or paramotor wing from either Advance, Gin, Ozone or Supair for the 2023 season ahead.

Frazer said he was “absolutely thrilled” and was looking forward to deciding what wing to choose. “I have not given new wings much thought of late. I bought a secondhand Ozone Zeolite GT back in September, as I am planning some long-ish vol-bivs from Austria this year. All my wings since 2005 have been secondhand, so this will be a new and happy departure for me!”

As well as the glider, we had lots of other prizes to give away.

Tom Brown from New Zealand has won the new Naviter Oudie N top-end flying instrument

Mathias Weil from Switzerland won a brand new Supair Radical 4 harness

Daniel Bogle from Australia won a pair of specialist free-flight Velodrom sunglasses

And three runners-up won £50 vouchers for the Cross Country Shop: Kidong Yoo (South Korea); Palaga Zoltán (Hungary); and Duru Thomas (France).

A very warm welcome if you are one of the new subscribers that have joined us in the past two weeks – and a big thank you to all our subscribers for your ongoing support.

We run two prize draws a year as a fun way of saying thank you to all our subscribers. If you didn’t win this time, keep an eye out for our next subscribers’ prize draw in July, when there will be another chance to win a brand new paraglider.