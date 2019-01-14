Polini High Flow system for Thor 190/200 Evo

Polini have released a High Flow (HF) kit that they say improves the performance of Thor 190 Evo and 200 Evo engines.

Polini say that installing the whole kit, which comprises several elements, optimises cylinder cooling. Exhaust gas temperature is reduced to 100°C and spark plug temperature to 60°C.

Alex Mateos won the 2018 French Championship flying a prototype Thor 200 HF and said it was reliable with “brilliant performance”.

The kit comprises the following:

NEW HEAD

The new profile of the combustion chamber improves the propagation of the flame, optimising turbulence during the fuel combustion phase. This, together with the increase in the compression ratio, improves engine performance and reduces fuel consumption.

CARBURETTOR SET-UP AND AIR BOX (FOR THOR 200 ONLY)

A series of workings inside the carburettor increases power output and the vaporisation of the petrol/air mixture.

SPARK COOLER SYSTEM

SCS is the innovative spark plug cooling system that lowers the working temperatures in the hottest part of the burning chamber, preventing over-heating.

‘HF’ COVER

The new design of the ‘HF’ cooling shrouds optimises and accelerates the incoming flows and increases the exit power to the propeller.

To order:

928.004.003 – Polini HF kit for THOR 200 EVO with d.28 carburetor – Public price €280 + VAT

928.004.004 – Polini HF kit for THOR 190 EVO– Public price euro €90 + VAT

Polinithor.com