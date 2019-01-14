Search
 
Polini High Flow system for Thor 190/200 Evo

Monday 14 January, 2019

Polini have released a High Flow (HF) kit that they say improves the performance of Thor 190 Evo and 200 Evo engines.

Polini say that installing the whole kit, which comprises several elements, optimises cylinder cooling. Exhaust gas temperature is reduced to 100°C and spark plug temperature to 60°C.

Alex Mateos won the 2018 French Championship flying a prototype Thor 200 HF and said it was reliable with “brilliant performance”.

Polini High Flow kitThe kit comprises the following:

NEW HEAD
The new profile of the combustion chamber improves the propagation of the flame, optimising turbulence during the fuel combustion phase. This, together with the increase in the compression ratio, improves engine performance and reduces fuel consumption.

CARBURETTOR SET-UP AND AIR BOX (FOR THOR 200 ONLY)
A series of workings inside the carburettor increases power output and the vaporisation of the petrol/air mixture.

SPARK COOLER SYSTEM
SCS is the innovative spark plug cooling system that lowers the working temperatures in the hottest part of the burning chamber, preventing over-heating.

‘HF’ COVER
The new design of the ‘HF’ cooling shrouds optimises and accelerates the incoming flows and increases the exit power to the propeller.

To order:

Polinithor.com

