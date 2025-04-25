Watch: SOAR – a girls’ paragliding roadtrip

What happens when you invite Kinga Masztalerz – adventurer, Red Bull X-Alps athlete, and one of the world’s leading women pilots – to chase the flying weather through England and Wales on a girls’ hike-and-fly adventure road trip?

SOAR is a short film that follows nine female pilots as they hike and fly the hills of south east Wales then travel to the Lake District to take part in the X-Lakes challenge, sharing their passion for paragliding.

“Last year myself and Rhian Ebrey set out on a mission to promote women in paragliding,” says John Westall, one of the co-producers behind the project. “Women make up just 7% of the UK’s paragliders, but this is growing.”

He adds: “SOAR shines a spotlight on these incredible women, amplifying their visibility and celebrating their integral role in shaping the UK paragliding scene.”

The film is also available to watch on Amazon Prime, depending on your region.