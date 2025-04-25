Kinga Masztalerz
Adventure and inspiration

Watch: SOAR – a girls’ paragliding roadtrip

'SOAR shines a spotlight on these incredible women'

25 April, 2025, by Cross Country

What happens when you invite Kinga Masztalerz – adventurer, Red Bull X-Alps athlete, and one of the world’s leading women pilots – to chase the flying weather through England and Wales on a girls’ hike-and-fly adventure road trip?

SOAR is a short film that follows nine female pilots as they hike and fly the hills of south east Wales then travel to the Lake District to take part in the X-Lakes challenge, sharing their passion for paragliding.

“Last year myself and Rhian Ebrey set out on a mission to promote women in paragliding,” says John Westall, one of the co-producers behind the project. “Women make up just 7% of the UK’s paragliders, but this is growing.”

He adds: “SOAR shines a spotlight on these incredible women, amplifying their visibility and celebrating their integral role in shaping the UK paragliding scene.”

The film is also available to watch on Amazon Prime, depending on your region.

You may also like

Paralpinism film wins Kendal Mountain Film award

The French film Pourquoi tu vas là-haut has won the coveted Best Sport prize at the Kendal Mountain Film Competition.
Read More
Rob Johnson Ben Nevis Hike and Fly

Hike-and-fly from Britain’s highest peak

A classic day out – hiking and flying from Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, with mountain leader, pilot and filmmaker Rob Johnson
Read More

Premium Articles

Supair Evolite 2 paraglider harness

Insight: Supair Evo Lite 2

Perfect for progressing XC pilots, this works as a sit harness and a pod harness. Charlie King tries out this modular paragliding harness
Read More

Insight: Live Tracking

The live tracking system for the Red Bull X-Alps works on a mesh system and promises better coverage than ever. We take a look
Read More

What are ‘drag noodles’?

Performance equalisers have arrived – here’s what you need to know about them and if they make for fairer competitions
Read More