News

Paraglider Testival Kössen: 8 – 11 June 2023

Friday 26 May, 2023

The Paraglider Testival will take place in Kössen, Austria, over the weekend of 8 – 11 June 2023. 

In February, Sepp Himberger from Flugschüle Kössen, organisers of the original Super Paragliding Testival, announced that the 2023 event was to be cancelled due to bureaucracy, staff shortages and insurance issues. Parashop are running the new Paragliding Testival at a different site, close to the Unterbergbahn gondola.

The format will be similar with a big trade show, gliders available to test and daily weather briefings. Pilots should register before the event using the form at the link below.

The Red Bull X-Alps starts in Kitzbuhel, half an hour away from Unterbergbahn, on 11 June, which opens up possibilities for pilots to attend both.

Paraglider Testival Koessen 2023

Parashop.at

