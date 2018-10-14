Ozone Oxygen 2+ school harness

Ozone’s school harness has been redesigned for 2019. The company say the Oxygen 2+ is smooth, lightweight and clutter-free, designed to make life easy for new pilots.
It has a 17cm mousse back protector and a sliding seat board that makes it easy to get seated in the harness after launch, and get out of before landing. It also has colour-coded safety T-straps.
The Oxygen 2+ is not just for school use. Ozone say it is also ideal for soaring, acro or cross-country, being easy to weightshift and giving plenty of feedback from the wing. It is semi cross-braced, so it can be adjusted to ‘dampen’ the feedback.
This latest edition has an improved reserve compartment with left- or right-hand handle, and sewn-in reserve bridles. There is also a new radio pocket and a chest-strap protector for comfort when groundhandling.
The Oxygen 2+ is EN certified to 120kg and available in three sizes. The middle size weighs 4.58kg including back protection, seat plate, karabiners and reserve handle.
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offersSubscribe today