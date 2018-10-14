Ozone Oxygen 2+ school harness

Ozone’s school harness has been redesigned for 2019. The company say the Oxygen 2+ is smooth, lightweight and clutter-free, designed to make life easy for new pilots.

It has a 17cm mousse back protector and a sliding seat board that makes it easy to get seated in the harness after launch, and get out of before landing. It also has colour-coded safety T-straps.

The Oxygen 2+ is not just for school use. Ozone say it is also ideal for soaring, acro or cross-country, being easy to weightshift and giving plenty of feedback from the wing. It is semi cross-braced, so it can be adjusted to ‘dampen’ the feedback.

This latest edition has an improved reserve compartment with left- or right-hand handle, and sewn-in reserve bridles. There is also a new radio pocket and a chest-strap protector for comfort when groundhandling.

The Oxygen 2+ is EN certified to 120kg and available in three sizes. The middle size weighs 4.58kg including back protection, seat plate, karabiners and reserve handle.

