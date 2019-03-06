Search
 
Ozone Mantra M7 is out

Wednesday 6 March, 2019

Ozone’s new EN-D wing, the Mantra M7, is out. It’s aimed at advanced XC pilots who fly more than 100 hours a year and who have “recent SIV training”.

It is a three-liner with performance “close to the Zeno”,  but more benign behaviour. Ozone say it’s ideal for pilots new to the D-class. They describe it as a significant step up in performance from the M6, especially in accelerated flight, and say it is fun to fly and easier to handle after collapses, with less tendency to cravat.

Design-wise the M7’s profile, planform, and arc are based on the Zeno, but it has a more moderate aspect ratio of 6.5 (the Zeno’s is 6.9). The A-line attachments are set back from the leading edge to create a strong, collapse-resistant nose, and the company say the sail is cohesive and the wing is solid in turbulence.

A new riser-control system acts on the Bs and Cs to give direct, efficient control of the angle of attack, without deforming the profile.

Ozone Mantra M7

Ozone say, “The M7 is undoubtedly the best three-line wing we have ever produced. After an extended period of testing in very strong conditions we are very pleased with the end result. It is a powerful wing with True Performance at its heart; an accessible feel, agile handling, and high levels of security”.

flyozone.com

