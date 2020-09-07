Nova release Ion 6 Light, EN B

Nova’s Ion 6 Light is out! It’s around 800g lighter than the standard version with the same safety and performance potential.

It’s a low EN-B, aimed at talented beginners and recreation cross-country pilots and capable of big flights: Berni Pessl and Toni Brügger flew 246km and 243km triangles on standard Ion 6s.

The Ion 6 Light has all the same technical features as the standard version, including mini-ribs, zig-zag 3D-shaping, an air scoop and mini-rib vector tape.

Weight savings come from using lighter cloth (Porcher Skytex 27 top and bottom, with Dominico 30D on the leading edge) and new 7mm PES/Aramid risers which save 100g and are more aerodynamic.

Nova say it’s suitable for everyday use. All the lines are sheathed, and normal maillons make trim tuning easier. It’s covered by Nova’s three-year warranty.

If you use their compression bag, Nova say it packs to a neat 19 litres, and the middle, S size weighs just 3.9kg, making it suitable for hike-and-fly. Nova say the lighter sail means easy inflation and launch characteristics, more feedback and less dynamic post-collapse recovery behaviour.

