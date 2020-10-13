Nova Pilots of the Year 2020

Frank Schaufuss (photographer) and Rolf von Arx (pilot) were both among Nova's Pilots of the Year 2020

“Outstanding achievements in turbulent times”. Nova have announced their 2020 Pilots of the Year: Lukasz Sieminski, Antti Haltiamieli, Rolf von Arx and Frank Schaufuss, with Todor Boyadzhiev from Bulgaria as Newcomer of the Year.

Team captain Till Gottbrath explained the awards are as much about commitment and engagement with the team and the Nova brand, as for piloting achievements. This year’s awards were all given to pilots who have never received it before. Here’s a brief introduction to the winners:

Lukasz Sieminski (PL): Finished third in the XContest Standard class on his Mentor (EN B).

Frank Schaufuss and Rolf von Arx, (CH): Jointly awarded for their photography – Frank is the photographer, Rolf his flying model. See some of Frank’s photos on Instagram.

Antti Haltiamieli (FI): Finland’s 2020 champion in Sports and Standard categories and 6th overall flying a Phantom and Mentor 6 Light.

Todor Boyadzhiev (BG): Newcomer of the Year. Bulgaria’s national champion in the Standard class and second in Sports class, flying a Mentor 4 and Mentor 6. Showed great engagement for the team on the ground.

