Nova Mentor 6 Light: EN-B performance

“Less weight, zero limits” is how Nova describe the lightweight version of their high EN-B Mentor 6.

It’s significantly lighter than the standard Mentor 6, at 4.2kg for the S compared to 5.05kg, and packs down a lot smaller, but Nova say it’s intended for everyday flying and is durable. It is covered by their full warranty.

It is made from Skytex 27 (top and bottom) with Dominico 30D on the leading edge, and has slim speedbrake risers. These are designed for efficient C-riser steering, and Nova say they are comfortable to hold. It also has nova’s new ergonomic brake handles, as seen on the Mentor 6. All lines except the gallery are sheathed.

The Mentor 6 Light has an aspect ratio of 5.43 and 59 cells, and all the same technologies as the Mentor 6 including their “aerodynamically advantageous” zig-zag 3D shaping, and the mini-rib vector tapes designed to reduce the trailing-edge crease that arises from braking.

Nova say the Mentor 6 and Mentor 6 Light are certified LTF/EN-B, but they are high-performance paragliders and a certain level of skill is required to fly them. They are not suitable for beginners or occasional pilots.

Available in sizes XXS to M in blue, lime or red.

