Nova announce new EN-A Aonic

Nova announced a new high EN-A paraglider at the Thermik trade show in Stuttgart on 18 January. It’s called the Aonic, and will be available from mid-February.

They say it has EN-A safety but EN-B performance, with precise handling and a pinch of agility that make it a wing to take new pilots all the way from first-day training to 200km+ FAI triangles.

The Aonic has 49 cells and a flat aspect ratio of 5.17, with a very simple line layout – just main and gallery lines. All the lines are sheathed and colour-coded according to the Paraglider Manufacturer’s Association’s guidelines: A=red, B=yellow, C=blue, brake=orange, stabilo=green. The attachment loops are also colour coded, green for right, red for left.

It’s available in four colours and five sizes, XXS to L, covering weight ranges from 55kg – 130kg all up.

nova.eu