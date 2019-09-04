New: Skylighter 4 harness from Sky

Sky have updated their lightweight cross-country pod harness: the Skylighter 4 was released in August 2019, and is a hammock-style pod harness.

It’s made for long cross-country flights, hike-and-fly and travelling, and is an evolution of the Skylighter 3 with several changes: the new strap system uses 12mm ultralight webbing and the geometry has been changed to give the harness more stability.

It’s designed as a hammock harness, although Sky say it can take a semi-rigid mini seat plate. The Skylighter 4 has foam back protection, and extra storage space in response to pilots’ demands for it: it has a large rear storage area with separate pockets, a small storage area under the pilot’s legs, and two side pockets. There is additional space for small items in the integrated cockpit.

The Skylighter 4 is EN / LTF certified in sizes M, L and XL, which weigh 3.0kg, 3.2kg and 3.4kg respectively.

sky-cz.com