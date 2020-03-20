fbpx
Nearbirds Genesis Race paraglider harness

Friday 20 March, 2020

An evolution of the Genesis, Nearbirds’ Genesis Race cross-country and competition harness has a low-drag profile with a stretchy pod and a rear fairing.

Nearbirds say it’s designed for comfort on long flights, and improvements include a better seat back with good upper and lower back and neck support. The harness drag has been reduced, so you get the best performance out of your wing. It also has a new system to adjust stability / agility in flight.

The harness has an 18cm back protector, and comes as standard with a right-hand throw reserve though it can be ordered with a left-hand reserve container as an addition or an alternative. It’s also possible to front-mount a reserve.

A high-capacity cockpit which includes one of three five-litre ballast containers and has the instrument panel on top, clips on to the harness with a magnetic buckle. Its inner storage sections include a small power-bank pocket with cable routings. The harness also has an anti-G pocket.

It is delivered with its own large-volume but small-packing lightweight rucksack.

nearbirds.com

