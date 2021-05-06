Benjamin Jordan has released a 21-minute preview film about his incredible paragliding vol-biv migration across the USA last year. It’s available to download for $20US from today.

Ben is running a crowd-funding campaign to raise the $10,000US he needs to make the full film become a reality. He’s looking to release a full, 80-minute movie in November this year.

There’s a whole bunch of goodies and extras on offer for those who get in early and either stream the preview for $20, sign up as a Signature Sponsor to the main movie for $50 or even become a Presenting Sponsor and get behind the scenes access for a cool $500.

Full details and find out more at flymonarca.com