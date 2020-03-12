Minari Stratos 400 in production

Minari have announced their powerful Stratos 400 paramotor engine is in production, and the first units are on their way to customers.

The 400cc engine is capable of 135kg thrust with a 150cm three-blade prop, and is ideal for tandem trikes where its power enables short take-off runs and fast climb rates. Minari say it’s high on efficiency and low on noise, too.

It’s available with or without a dual ignition system and electronic start, and weighs 36kg with the electronics and battery (or 34kg without).

Stratos 400 specs in a nutshell:

minari-engine.com